Ongoing research support for a multinational asset management company. FTE commitment to provide investment research related support to the client's fund managers and research team and includes varied research assignments including competitive intelligence on products, markets, competitors, trends, regulation etc.
Research support for an M&A advisory firm. An advisory firm, focused on M&A, risk & tax regulatory services, required ongoing research support. Typical research requests include analysis of revenue, profitability, workforce, customers; comparative company analysis; deal tracking and analysis, etc. - across high-growth sectors.
Equity research & ongoing coverage for an Asian investment bank. Developed in-house financial models to evaluate & track selected companies' operations, financials, strategies, industry outlook, management, valuations and earnings risks. Developed models for a variety of businesses: banking, hospitality, real estate, power, IT, manufacturing, chemicals, etc.