Ongoing research support for a multinational asset management company. FTE commitment to provide investment research related support to the client's fund managers and research team and includes varied research assignments including competitive intelligence on products, markets, competitors, trends, regulation etc.
Overview of Executive Training programs. Studied Executive Training Programs offered by 8 (specified) recognized universities in the world for a leading US business school. Provided details of all courses with fee structures, timings & duration, key topics covered and student profile.
Research support for an M&A advisory firm. An advisory firm, focused on M&A, risk & tax regulatory services, required ongoing research support. Typical research requests include analysis of revenue, profitability, workforce, customers; comparative company analysis; deal tracking and analysis, etc. - across high-growth sectors.