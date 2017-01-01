Welcome to the August issue of ValueNotes Connect.
All economies have struggled with how best to deal with declining state-owned companies. In India, the problems are particularly acute. Per se, government ownership need not be a negative. However, public sector units tend to lose their competitive edge over time, for a variety of reasons. Many are making losses and fast losing market share. Who is paying for all this? Taxpayers! There are a thousand better alternatives than funding decrepit PSUs. Is privatization the answer? Well… that depends on what you mean by privatization.
The first quarter results have been a mixed bag so far. Yet, the Indian stock markets have reached an all-time high. While this is an ideal scenario, things don’t seem to be moving as anticipated. The Index of Industrial Production grew at its slowest pace since February; credit growth plunged to a six-decade low; fresh investments by the corporate sector hit a new low. The future will depend on the investments and performance of the capital goods sector, a harbinger of economy growth. Since the last two years, the sector has not witnessed any growth – order books are mostly stagnant or, at times, declining. One has to look at green shoots – not in the historical capital-guzzling sectors, but newer ones.
Publicization not Privatization: The solution for India’s public sector
by Arun Jethmalani
|All economies have struggled with how best to deal with declining state-owned companies. In India, the problems are particularly acute. Per se, government ownership need not be a negative. However, public sector units tend to lose their competitive edge over time, for a variety of reasons. One of these is that most PSUs were set up at a specific time in history, to solve a specific problem – or provide products and services that nobody else could. Decades later, there is no need for governments to make steel or watches or provide telephony.
Capital goods industry revival – Are any green shoots visible?
by Rathin Shah
|The first quarter results have been a mixed bag so far. Yet, the Indian stock markets have reached an all-time high. While this is an ideal scenario, things don’t seem to be moving as anticipated. The Index of Industrial Production grew at its slowest pace since February; credit growth plunged to a six-decade low; fresh investments by the corporate sector hit a new low. The future will depend on the investments and performance of the capital goods sector, a harbinger of economy growth.
