Currently, medical transcription offshoring from India generates USD 195 million in revenues; and is expected to reach USD 647 million by 2010.





The medical transcription outsourcing grabbed a lot of media attention in India during 1995 – 97, well before ‘BPO’ became a household term. People were excited about the huge opportunity that India had hit upon. However, the industry witnessed a rough patch around 2000. Today, the USD 195 million strong industry is silently supplying to the USD 12 billion medical transcription industry in the US.





We have classified vendors into three primary groups:

Indian units of large US players – Typically comprise American companies or Medical Transcription Service Organizations (MTSOs) who have successfully set up their transcription centers in India. The large players include CBay, Spheris, Spryance, Acusis and Heartland. These large players account for almost 70 percent of Indian medical transcription offshoring revenues.

Mid-sized players – There are a number of medium sized players (< 500 employees) in India. Most of them work as franchisees or vendors of the larger players and have limited marketing presence in the US.

Smaller players – There are a large number of such small players with <50 employees. These players are subcontractors to the other two groups and suffer from unreliable revenue flows.

We estimate the current employment in the India-based medical transcription vendors is approximately 18,000 and expects this to grow to 52,000 by 2010. According to Arun Jethmalani, CEO, ValueNotes, although there will be significant growth in the medical transcription outsourcing space, most of it will be centered around the MTSOs. Adds analyst Neeraja Kandala, “the industry will witness greater consolidation, with large American MTSOs eyeing the smaller Indian offshore vendors”.

The report provides an overview of the buyer scenario and an in-depth analysis of the Indian vendor space along with profiles of major industry players.

The report is based on secondary data as well as extensive interviews with key people at various medical transcription outsourcing companies in India.