The US and UK based law firms and in-house legal counsels are the key buyers of legal services. Several international law firms are building relationships and exploring newer business/operating models through tie-ups and partnerships and are trying to understand the offshore market.

While outsourcing legal services is gradually gaining acceptance, several law firms still have apprehensions about offshoring. Hence, ValueNotes decided to focus on the concerns and expectations of law firms. We spoke to a number of attorneys and law firms in an attempt to decipher their mindsets and expectations from the service provider.

The report provides an understanding of what law firms think about offshoring and what are their key drivers and concerns. The report is designed to help:

Law Firms, Corporations, Lawyers looking to outsource/offshore

Outsourcing consultants

Offshored legal service providers to understand the buyer concerns

Researchers looking for information on legal services outsourcing

Offshore legal service providers will find this study valuable in understanding the concerns of law firms with respect to outsourcing and offshoring.

The report is based on a survey conducted in two phases: Online and Telephonic. In the first part of our survey (random sampling, online survey), we found that less than 3% of the respondents had any past experience of offshoring legal services. In the second part of our survey, we actively sought out lawyers who had offshored; to solicit their views.

The results were collected, collated and cleaned to eliminate unanswered or incomplete questions. ValueNotes performed the analysis of the responses and prepared this report.

If you cannot find what you are looking for, please get in touch with us at reports@valuenotes.co.in

To download a complimentary copy of the Report, please follow this link