The US and UK based law firms and in-house legal counsels are the key buyers of legal services. Several international law firms are building relationships and exploring newer business/operating models through tie-ups and partnerships and are trying to understand the offshore market.

While outsourcing legal services is gradually gaining acceptance, several law firms still have apprehensions about offshoring. Hence, ValueNotes decided to focus on the concerns and expectations of law firms. We spoke to a number of attorneys and law firms in an attempt to decipher their mindsets and expectations from the service provider.

The report provides an understanding of what law firms think about offshoring and what are their key drivers and concerns. The report is designed to help:

  • Law Firms, Corporations, Lawyers looking to outsource/offshore
  • Outsourcing consultants
  • Offshored legal service providers to understand the buyer concerns
  • Researchers looking for information on legal services outsourcing

Offshore legal service providers will find this study valuable in understanding the concerns of law firms with respect to outsourcing and offshoring.

The report is based on a survey conducted in two phases: Online and Telephonic. In the first part of our survey (random sampling, online survey), we found that less than 3% of the respondents had any past experience of offshoring legal services. In the second part of our survey, we actively sought out lawyers who had offshored; to solicit their views.

The results were collected, collated and cleaned to eliminate unanswered or incomplete questions. ValueNotes performed the analysis of the responses and prepared this report.

 

Table Of Contents

1. Executive Summary
2. Low Perceived Benefits of Offshoring    
2.1      Research Methodology
2.2      Sample Group
2.3      Law Firms and Offshoring
2.4      Why ‘No’ to Offshoring?
2.5      Why Lawyers Offshore?
2.5.1  Cost pressures – Primary driver irrespective of the firm size!
2.6     Drivers Differ by Size of Firm
2.6.1  Client pressures: An equally compelling driver for large firms
2.6.2  Quicker turnaround time driver for mid-size firms
2.6.3  Increasing workload drives smaller firms to offshore
2.7     However, Concerns Outweigh the Drivers
3. What Law Firms Are Worried About?    
3.1      Concerns of Law Firms that Offshore
3.2      Concerns of Law Firms that do not Offshore
3.2.1   Concerns of firms ‘Considering’ offshoring
3.2.2   Concerns of firms that have ‘Tried & Rejected’
3.2.3   Concerns of ‘Don’t Know’ and ‘ Not Required’ groups
4. How Law Firms Select Suppliers?    
4.1       Factors for Selecting Service Providers
4.1.1    Lawyers prefer to deal with lawyers
4.1.2    Reputation is important
4.1.3    Onshore presence – Another important factor
4.1.4    End-to-end capability and scalability: For long-term contracts
5. Most Popular Services    
5.1       Propensity to Offshore
5.2       Document Review: Popular Service to Offshore
5.3       Services – Group-wise
5.4       Processized Services Easily Offshoreable
6.  About ValueNotes    
6.1       Research Publications
6.2       Recent Custom Projects

 

Table Of Exhibits

Exhibit 1: Survey respondents – size (in terms of manpower strength)
Exhibit 2: Survey respondents – size (in terms of revenues)
Exhibit 3: Do you offshore legal services?
Exhibit 4: Reasons for not offshoring
Exhibit 5: Analysis of the ‘Not Required’ group
Exhibit 6: Analysis of ‘Don’t Know’ group
Exhibit 7: Cost pressure is the primary driver for all firms
Exhibit 8: Drivers for larger firms
Exhibit 9: Drivers for mid-sized firms
Exhibit 10: Drivers for smaller firms
Exhibit 11: Data security and quality are the key concerns
Exhibit 12: Concerns of buyers that do not offshore
Exhibit 13: Concerns of law firms that are considering offshoring
Exhibit 14: Concerns of law firms that ‘Tried & Rejected’
Exhibit 15: Concerns of the ‘Don’t know’ group
Exhibit 16: Concerns of the ‘Not required’ group
Exhibit 17: Important factors while selecting a service provider
Exhibit 18: Propensity to offshore
Exhibit 19: Popular services to offshore
Exhibit 20: Services – ‘Considering’, ‘Tried & Rejected’

