June 2016: A decade ago, the business process management (BPM) market in India was merely an emerging concept. Today, the market has matured into a INR 23,500 crore opportunity, with the third-party BPM industry currently employing over 240,000 people. BFSI and telecom are the key sectors that have driven the demand for outsourcing, currently accounting for two-thirds of the market.

The domestic BPM industry in India is on the cusp of a significant transformation. With appropriate government intervention – such as infrastructure building, skill development, policy framework, etc – the industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21% over the next five years to reach INR 50,000 crores. This could translate into an additional 327,000 job opportunities for third-party BPM providers.

These were some of the findings in our report titled Domestic BPM Market 2016: On the Cusp of Transformation. ValueNotes collaborated with Nasscom on this study that establishes the domestic demand for BPM services across segments and verticals in India. It gauges the domestic BPM opportunity as of 2020 and identifies growth areas.

To download a complimentary copy of the executive summary, please follow this link

To purchase the report, please visit NASSCOM Research