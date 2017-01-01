ValueNotesConnect – April 2011

Will Japan’s tsunami sound the death knell for nuclear power in India? – by Chintan Ghuntla The massive tsunami in Japan last month led to the worst nuclear accident in the world since Chernobyl in 1986. While governments across the world are reviewing their nuclear plans, India is showing no signs of slowing down the growth of its nuclear power. more>> Offset policies to help India’s defence sector – by Ritika Shetty India is expected to spend more than $50 billion over the next five years to upgrade its armed forces. Even though over 70% of the country’s arms are imported, these figures spell good news for Indian defence companies – they will benefit from India’s offset policies. more>> Platform BPO: The growth trajectory for the BPO industry – by Jui Narendran

BPO services have evolved from purely voice and back office support to multifunctional, multi-horizontal services. The introduction and inclusion of technology in service delivery has been the biggest game changer. This led to the introduction of platform based BPO solutions. more>> The Union Budget 2011-12: Do we expect too much from the Finance Minister? – by Arun Jethmalani I was at a conference where one of the speakers was a Commissioner of Customs. Given that the Finance Minister's budget speech was a few days away, many questions were focused on the budget. One of these was about how the budget was kept secret. more>> Even onions made the Indian market cry – by Aniket Pargaonkar

Some time ago there was an interesting quote in the news – 'Onion Rs 65/kg, Petrol Rs 65/litre, Beer Rs 65' – where, for the first time, need, comfort and luxury demanded the same market price. Inflation has been steadily increasing and has touched 8.4% in December '10. more>>