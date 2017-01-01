Competitive Intelligence Bytes – June 2011

Home > Insights & Publications  > Newsletters  > Competitive Intelligence Bytes > Competitive Intelligence Bytes – June 2011
Competitive Intelligence Bytes
…to accelerate your business objectives
Documentation and Competitive Intelligence
Reliable data is so hard to find in the Indian business context, that very few companies operating in the country factor it into their decision-making; most are forced to rely more on gut feel and anecdotal evidence.

Why is that so?
Look who’s watching you
The Competition Commission of India can now choose to scrutinize all external communication of individual employees, particularly in companies that are dominant in their markets.   What does this mean for the CI analyst?
Case study

Competitor profiling for competitive analysis

Creating an actionable competitive strategy requires relevant and insightful inputs.
A leading global provider of specialized solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and consumer health wanted to undertake competitor analysis for its strategic planning process. Find out how ValueNotes helped them set up a framework for regular monitoring of their competitors..

Read more…
Free webinar
If there is anything specific about competitive intelligence you would like us to write about, do mail us.
For more discussions on CI, visit our Linkedin group – Competitive Intelligence Network India
CI Consulting | CI Learning & Development | CI Research
Archives | Blog | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons